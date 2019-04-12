‘Doctor Foster’ Producer Drama Republic To Adapt Sara Collins’ Period Novel ‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’ For TV

Doctor Foster and Black Earth Rising producer Drama Republic is adapting period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton for TV after winning a heated auction.

The British production company, which is run by Greg Brenman and Roanna Benn, has optioned Sara Collins’ novel. The book is published this month by Viking in the UK and HarperCollins acquired the U.S. rights for a May publication.

The book is being adapted by the author as a mini-series after Drama Republic acquired rights from Jonathan Sissons at Peters Fraser & Dunlop (PFD).

The Confessions of Frannie Langton explores the beautiful and haunting tale about one woman’s fight to tell her story. The book is set in early 19th-century London with the plot following heroine, Frannie, a slave-turned-servant who travels with her owner from a Jamaican plantation to 1800s London, where she finds herself accused of the brutal murder of her master and mistress. Collins, who is of Jamaican descent, was a lawyer for 17 years before deciding to fulfil her dream of becoming a writer.

Collins said, “Drama Republic has been producing innovative and exceptional projects. I am delighted to be working with them to bring Frannie to life.”

Greg Brenman, MD Drama Republic added, “Sara has crafted a brutally honest and feverishly entertaining story which boldly raises questions about prejudice and “otherness” that are as relevant today as they were in the 1800s. Drama Republic is honoured and excited to be partnering with her on her adaptation of this extraordinary debut novel.”