‘Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D And Vinny’ Premieres To Strong Ratings On MTV

Likely helped by ratings halo effect from its association with MTV’s flagship Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the network’s newest reality series, Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, premiered to big adult demo numbers last night.

The show, starring Jersey Shore vets Paul Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, scored a 0.82 adults 18-49 rating (Live+same day) and nearly one-million total viewers across the commercial-free premiere.

This marks the #1 unscripted cable series debut year-to-date in 2019 in 18-49. Double Shot also was MTV’s second highest-rated series premiere among 18-49 in over 5 years, only behind Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The strong debut of Double Shot at Love comes on the heels of MTV posting its 7th consecutive quarter of year-to-year growth, the longest streak in MTV history.

In addition to its potent linear ratings, #DoubleShotAtLove trended in the U.S. throughout the premiere, ranking as #2 most social show on cable last night, according to Nielsen.

In Double Shot At Love, 20 contestants face off in hopes of winning the love of Paul Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. MTV’s original Double Shot at Love, an offshoot from A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, aired for one season in 2008–2009 and starred Erica and Victoria Mongeon.

The new Double Shot at Love is produced by MTV, Jersey Shore franchise maven SallyAnn Salsano and her 495 Productions.