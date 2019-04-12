‘Dora And The Lost City Of Gold’ To Get A Leg Up On ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ – Release Date Change

UPDATE: Paramount’s live action take on Nickelodeon’s hit TV toon series Dora the Explorer — Dora and the Lost City of Gold — will now open on July 31. That’s a Wednesday and it will give her a jump before Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw swipes all the weekend box office on Aug. 2. Disney still has Fox’s X-Men spinoff The New Mutants on that theatrical date. At CinemaCon, a placard during the Mouse’s presentation showed that the film was still committed to a theatrical release, and not jettisoning to Hulu as was rumored.

PREVIOUS, FEB. 26, 2018: Paramount said this morning that its James Bobin-directed live-action feature of Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer will open August 2, 2019. The only other title scheduled against it for now is an untitled WB event film.

Storks and Neighbors director Nick Stoller is writing the script, and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes label and his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are producing.

The show ran for 14 years across 172 episodes was and largely geared toward preschoolers. Dora, along with her pet monkey Boots, would lead viewers through a series of games on her way to find treasure. Much like other popular Nickelodeon series, Dora spawned dolls, video games and a slew of merchandising, which industry estimates peg at more than $11 billion since 2000. It’s a generational evergreen.

Dora the Explorer, the Nick series, was co-created by Eric Weiner, Chris Gifford, and Valerie Walsh.