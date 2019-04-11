Universal’s Donna Langley To Deliver USC School Of Cinematic Arts Commencement Address; Nahnatchka Khan Set For Alumni Award

Fight on, Donna Langley. The chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment is set to deliver the commencement speech for the USC School of Cinematic Arts’ Class of 2019 next month.

Langley, who joined the USC School of Cinematic Arts Board of Councilors in February, oversees global production, marketing and distribution for Universal Pictures, Universal Pictures International, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation.

The school also said today that Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan will receive the Mary Pickford Alumni Award during the May 10 ceremony at the campus-adjacent Shrine Auditorium. Created in 1995 in partnership with the Mary Pickford Foundation, the award pays tribute to women and men of USC whose extraordinary achievements bring special distinction to the university and to the industry.

“We are overjoyed that Donna Langley, an iconic force in the entertainment industry, will be sharing her invaluable insight with our graduating class this year,” said Elizabeth Daley, Dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts. “We are also thrilled to present Nahnatchka Khan, a trailblazing screenwriter, director and producer, with the Mary Pickford Alumni Award. Both are exemplary role models for our students and it is an honor to have them join us at this year’s commencement ceremony.”