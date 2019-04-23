Donald Trump Heads Back To UK For State Visit In June Before Crossing The Channel To France

Donald Trump is returning to the UK – this time for a state visit.

The U.S. President is to visit the UK between Monday 3 June to Wednesday 5 June at the invitation of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This will come nearly a year after his last visit to the UK, a working visit in July 2018, and this year’s trip will feature more pomp and ceremony. He will attend a “bilateral” meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May as well as meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace during the trip. He and his wife Melania will also attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, at one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II.

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump accepted the invitation of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to visit the United Kingdom from June 3 to 5, 2019. This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” the White House said in a statement.

His visit to the UK will be followed by a trip to France. He will travel to Normandy at the invitation of

President Emmanuel Macron to observe the 75th Anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer. “While in France, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron to reinforce continued close cooperation on our shared economic and security interests,” the White House added.