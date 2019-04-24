Donald Trump Sprays Twitter Buckshot, Hitting UK, Mexico, Supreme Court, Dems, Congress

President Donald Trump pulled his Twitter trigger aggressively Wednesday morning, hitting a wide swath of targets.

TV news outlets had a busy morning, keeping up with Trump as he:

-Stomped on his just-announced official state visit to the UK, endorsing an OANN report “United Kingdom Intelligence [helped] Obama Administration Spy on the 2016 Presidential Campaign.”

-Dog-whistled his new Supreme Court justices as they mulled the “Census Citizenship question.”

-Whipped up his base, reporting a new caravan of 200,000 was marching through Mexico to the southern border.

-Announced he was sending “ARMED SOLDIERS” to the border, claiming Mexican soldiers had pulled guns on National Guard “probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border!”

-Vowed to “head to the Supreme Court” to block Congress from performing its oversight duties on the executive branch, insisting Mueller Report “didn’t lay a glove on me,” adding “I DID NOTHING WRONG.”

Trump’s tweets:

“Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson accuses United Kingdom Intelligence of helping Obama Administration Spy on the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign.” @OANN WOW! It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

The American people deserve to know who is in this Country. Yesterday, the Supreme Court took up the Census Citizenship question, a really big deal. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

A very big Caravan of over 20,000 people started up through Mexico. It has been reduced in size by Mexico but is still coming. Mexico must apprehend the remainder or we will be forced to close that section of the Border & call up the Military. The Coyotes & Cartels have weapons! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border. Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn’t lay a glove on me. I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

…..are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” there are no Crimes by me at all. All of the Crimes were committed by Crooked Hillary, the Dems, the DNC and Dirty Cops – and we caught them in the act! We waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Can anyone comprehend what a GREAT job Border Patrol and Law Enforcement is doing on our Southern Border. So far this year they have APPREHENDED 418,000 plus illegal immigrants, way up from last year. Mexico is doing very little for us. DEMS IN CONGRESS MUST ACT NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

No Collusion, No Obstruction – there has NEVER been a President who has been more transparent. Millions of pages of documents were given to the Mueller Angry Dems, plus I allowed everyone to testify, including W.H. counsel. I didn’t have to do this, but now they want more….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019