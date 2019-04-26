Donald Trump Taunts Joe Biden Before Veep’s Visit To ‘The View’

“I think we beat him easily,” President Donald Trump told reporters gathered Friday morning on the White House lawn as he headed to an NRA confab.

Previous morning, Biden finally made it official, announcing his 2020 bid on Thursday with a stark warning to voters that “The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America – America – is at stake.”

President Donald Trump, opening with shots of the so-called Unite The Right Rally of 2017 in Charlottesville, in which a torch-bearing crowd of neo-Nazis and white supremacists chanted “the same antisemitic bile heard across Europe in the ’30s,” Biden said in the video.

“That’s’ when we heard the words of the President of United States that stunned the world and shocked the conscience of this nation. He said there were ‘some very fine people on both sides’,” assigning moral equivalence “between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it,” Biden blasted.

Related Story Joe Biden Announces 2020 Presidential Bid Via Twitter, Facebook

“In that moment I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I’d ever seen in my lifetime,” he added, ominously.

Horseradish, countered Trump, Friday, on the White House lawn.

“If you look at what I said, that question was answered perfectly,” Trump blasted. “I was talking about people that…felt strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee…People [at the Charlottesville rally] were protesting the taking down of the monument to Robert E. Lee” in that city.

Trump said he has spoken to “many generals” at the White House, who have told him Lee “was maybe their favorite general.”

On the White House lawn, reporters asked Trump if Biden, 76, is too old to run for POTUS and wondered how old is too old to run – which, given Trump’s age, are more of a set-up for delicious quoting than serious questions.

POTUS was happy to oblige.

“I feel like a young man. I’m so young. I am a young, vibrant man,” boasted Trump, who turns 73 in June.

“I look at Joe, I don’t know about him,” Trump smiled.

“I would never say anyone is too old.”

All of the Dem candidates — including one who is barely old enough to run for the office at 37 – “are making me look very young, both in terms of age and in term of energy,” Trump insisted

“I think you people know that better than anybody,” he simpered.

Asked again if he could beat Biden, Trump said, “I would say, ‘easily’.”