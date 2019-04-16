Donald Trump And Sean Hannity Attack Fox News Channel’s Bernie Sanders Town Hall

UPDATED with Bret Baier’s response: “Thanks for watching Mr. President,” FNC’s Bret Baier responded after Donald Trump tweet-trashed his town hall with Dem White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Related Story Fox News Channel Adds Christina Coleman As Los Angeles Correspondent

“We’d love to have you on a town hall soon – or even an interview on @SpecialReport,” Baier teased POTUS, adding pointedly, “It’s been a while. We cover all sides.” Trump only appears on FNC programs hosted by acolytes, including Fox & Friends, Sean Hannity’s show, etc.

Thanks for watching Mr. President – we’d love to have you on a town hall soon — or even an interview on @SpecialReport —it’s been awhile. We cover all sides. https://t.co/1EDeWFhNe7 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 16, 2019

President Donald Trump and his lieutenant/Fox New “opinion” host Sean Hannity launched a full-scale attack on Monday’s Fox News Channel town hall with lead Dem White House hopeful Bernie Sanders Tuesday morning. Sanders is, in polling and fundraising, the clear Dem front-runner to date.

“So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews,” Trump tweeted, echoing the Democratic National Committee’s thinking when it ixnayed FNC’s bid to carry any of its 2020 presidential candidates debates.

“Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and nice,” Trump sneered, putting “audience” in quotes to signal it was staged and they were actors while also once again making clear his disdain for FNC’s dayside journalists.

“Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile?” Trump complained, having apparently not read the memo of a month ago that Fox News had signed the Dem strategist/former DNC chair as a commentator – and telling-ly using “we” in his complaint.

Warming up Trump’s base for his morning tweet, Fox News primetime star Hannity attacked his employer’s town hall.

“We turn our attention to our Hannity Watch on the radical socialist Democratic Party. Heading into the 2020 election, we saw Crazy Bernie on the air tonight,” Hannity snarked. “Phew! That was hard to watch! Bernie Sanders for two hours – Wow!”

Summarizing the town hall, moderated by Baier and Martha MacCallum, Hannity snickered, “Gee, let’s hear every communist idea we possibly can!”

Trump’s tweet: