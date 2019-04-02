It’s been an interesting day for President Trump. He seems to be confused as to where his father was born, and also had a hard time finding the right word for “origin”, repeatedly calling it “oranges.” Video of both odd moments quickly went viral, and have been trending worldwide on social media.

First, re Fred Trump. At a press briefing today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenburg, Trump was expressing his frustration about Germany’s payments toward NATO.

“Germany, honestly, is not paying their fair share,” Trump said at the White House before noting that he has “great respect” for German Chancellor Angela Merkel and “great respect for the country.”

“My father is German, was German,” he continued. “Born in a very wonderful place in Germany, so I have a great feeling for Germany.”

In fact, his father, Frederick Christ Trump, was born in the Bronx in 1905. The president’s grandfather, Friedrich Trump, was born in the German town of Kallstadt.

The “origins” gaffe occurred when Trump was airing his grievances with the press over the special counsel’s Russia probe, anxiously urging reporters to dig in and find how the investigation really began. During his spiel, he kept pronouncing “origins”… as… “oranges.”

“I hope they now go and take a look at the oranges, the oranges of the investigation,” Trump told reporters. “The beginnings of that investigation…where it started, who started it…the Mueller report I wish covered the oranges of how it started. The beginnings of the investigation.”

Yes, he really said that.

