White House Orders Boycott Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Relieving Everyone

The White House has ordered administration officials to boycott the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. White House Cabinet Secretary Bill McGinley issued the mandate for the clambake that’s being held Saturday.
Donald Trump never has attended as president but famously was in the crowd in 2011, when when Seth Meyers hosted, and then-President Barack Obama mocked Trump so entirely that some pundits attribute Trump’s angry reax with fueling his presidential ambitions.
Last year Michelle Wolfe emceed, taking the microphone to torch White House Press Pecretary Sarah Sanders, later telling public radio her goal had been to “burn it to the ground.”
In response to which Trump tweeted, “The White House Correspondents Dinner is DEAD as we know it. This was a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that is stands for. FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night!”
And, soon after the event, Sanders appeared on Fox & Friends, to say Wolf’s comments as she sat on the dais, including that Sanders “burns facts and uses the ash to create a perfect smokey eye,” “says a whole lot more about her than it does about me.”
In November, the correspondents association announced it would forgo a comedian as emcee this year. Historian Ron Chernow will be the featured speaker Saturday night. In response to which Wolf tweeted: “The @whca are cowards. The media is complicit. And I couldn’t be prouder.”
