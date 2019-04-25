Donald Trump Makes Joe Biden’s Point, Mocking Candidate’s Intelligence And Dems’ “Very Sick & Demented Ideas”

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe,” President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after former Veep Joe Biden officially announced his 2020 White House race.

“I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”

Biden had blasted Trump in a Thursday morning Get This Bum Out Of The White House announcement. Unveiling a video that opened with clips of the 2017 Charlottesville march, in which a woman was killed protesting neo-Nazis who were chanting “Jews will not replace us” and other hate speech. Trump’s shocking response that there had been “some very fine people on both sides” of that incident revealed him to be a “threat to this nation…unlike any I’d ever seen in my lifetime,” Biden blasted.

“If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation,” he warned. The former Vice President kicks off his campaigning in Pennsylvania, a state Trump barely won against Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s tweet suggests he’s taking Biden seriously.

By 9:30 AM ET, “Joe Biden” was trending on Twitter worldwide, and his announcement owned the Top 10, also including:

#DerangedDonald

#Joe2020

#Biden2020

Uncle Joe

Sleepy Joe

Here is Trump’s tweet: