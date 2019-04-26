Donald Trump Denies Paying $2M For Otto Warmbier, Crowns Himself History’s Best Hostage Negotiator

A report Kim Jong Un demanded from the U.S. and President Donald Trump approved $2M for hospitalization costs of Otto Warmbier weighed on Trump Friday morning. He took to Twitter:

No money was paid to North Korea for Otto Warmbier, not two Million dollars, not anything else. This is not the Obama Administration that paid 1.8 Billion Dollars for four hostages, or gave five terrorist hostages plus, who soon went back to battle, for traitor Sgt. Bergdah!

and….

“President Donald J. Trump is the greatest hostage negotiator that I know of in the history of the United States. 20 hostages, many in impossible circumstances, have been released in last two years! No money was paid.” Cheif Hostage Negotiator, USA!

“Cheif’ shot up to top-trending worldwide on Twitter, wiith most responders agreeing the position of “Cheif Hostage Negotiator, USA!” doesn’t actually exist, though others speculated the post might be held by John Barron, David Dennison, and John Miller, aka three aliases used by Trump in phone conversations with reporters during the ’80s and ’90s. Those names also Top-10 trended worldwide Friday morning as did “Chief Hostage Negotiator.”

In March, Trump also had to dig himself out of a hole on the Warmbier situation, after saying he does not hold North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un responsible for Warmbier’s death, taking the North Korean ruler at his word that he did not know what was happening to the college student. Warmbier’s parents blasted POTUS for that remark. Trump insisted back then that the Obama administration did nothing to try to bring home Otto, who was taken on Obama’s watch.

Warmbier was sentenced in March of 2016 to 15 years hard labor in a prison, for taking a propaganda poster off the wall of a North Korean hotel in which he was staying while visiting that country as part of a tour group.

About 17 months latering, Warmbier was returned to the U.S., brain dead. He died days later. Trump’s parents agreed to be among Trump’s State of the Union Show-and-Tell in January of 2018.