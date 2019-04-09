Donald Trump unveiled his latest campaign video, set to Hans Zimmer score from The Dark Knight Rises.

The video features some of Trump’s perceived mortal enemies:

Rosie O’Donnell

Bryan Cranston

Amy Schumer

Hillary Clinton

John Dickerson

Bill Clinton

But the video begins with a close-up of Trump’s arch-nemesis Barack Obama. More accurately, his eyes, followed by the sight of Obama apparently up to no good talking to a journalist, John Dickerson, in The White House.

The music continues to play ominously as we see the Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and other Washington landmarks.

“FIRST THEY IGNORE YOU.”

“THEN THEY LAUGH AT YOU.”

“THEN THEY CALL YOU RACIST,” intones the video for the real estate developer turned reality TV star who got his big break in politics as head of the birther movement.

Menacing shots of $100 bills, Of CNN, Of Hillary Clinton.

Pivot to video of Trump at White House, at rallies, welcoming Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, more rallies, Fox News reporting AG Bill Barr’s Robert Mueller Report CliffsNotes announces “No proof Trump team conspired with Russia.”

“YOUR VOTE PROVED THEM ALL WRONG,” the video continues as Trump is seen grip-and-grinning with North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un.

“Trump The Great Victory 2020,” the video concludes.

Watch it here: