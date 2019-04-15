Donald Trump Advises Boeing To Rebrand Max 737, Tweeting “But What The Hell Do I Know?”; Twitter Answers
Twitter erupted Monday morning when President Donald Trump shared his branding expertise with Boeing, after American Airlines announced it was cancelling Boeing’s Max 737 flights through mid-August. That after Southwest Airlines, the largest operator of Boeing jets, canceled its Max flights through 5 August.
The U.S. was one of the last countries to ground the plane last month after a second deadly crash in Ethiopia, following by months a crash in Indonesia. Since the second Ethiopian Airlines crash, the stock has plunged 12% and cutting back production, lost 24$ from its market cap.
“What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!),” Trump simpered in a morning tweet.
“[B]ut if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name,” he advised.
“No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?” Trump said which, given his history with defunct Trump Airlines and other projects, triggered shooting-fish-in-barrel responses on Twitter, predictably taking “Trump Airlines” to Top-10 trending status worldwide. Among the responses:
