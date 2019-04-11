Donald Trump Heaps Praise On Bill Barr After AG’s Stunning “Spying” Claim

“What he said was absolutely true. There was absolutely spying into my campaign,” President Donald Trump enthused from the Oval Office the day after his new Attorney General Bill Barr stunned a Senate committee announcing he thinks the intel community spied on Trump’s campaign.

“I will go a step further; in my opinion it was illegal,” a delighted Trump said, adding it was something “that should never be allowed to happen in our country again.”

“I think his answer was actually a very accurate one, and a lot of people saw that, understand the situation,” POTUS continued. “It’s hard to believe it could have happened but it did. There was spying in my campaign and his answer was a very accurate one.”

Trump’s remarks were exactly as expected. But, as one senator at the committee hearing forecast Wednesday, the cable news ecosystem freaked out when Barr said “I think spying did occur” while acknowledging he had no evidence, just “concerns.”

Later, when given the chance to rephrase his “spying” remark, Barr, who is in his second round as the country’s Attorney General, defied credulity insisting, “I’m not sure of all the connotations of that word you are referring to.”

The remarkable claim by Trump’s recently appointed AG came minutes after POTUS had announced to reporters on the White House lawn that Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign was an attempted coup and “treasonous.”