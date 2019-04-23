Donald Trump Attacks CNN, MSNBC’s “Morning Psycho Joe” As Approval Ratings Tie All-Time Low

President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning tossing more anti-CNN, MSNBC, and New York Times treats to his base, as his approval rating sank 5 points to tie his all-time low in wake of redacted Mueller report release.

Trump kicked things off trashing “Fake New York TImes” economic columnist Paul Krugman who, POTUS said, has lost all credibility and is “obsessed with hatred, just as others are obsessed with how stupid he is.”

Trump wondered if NYT would apologize to him, which he insisted, falsely it had done after the 2016 election. After Trump won the ’16 election, NYT’s publisher and exec editor, in a masterstroke of obviousness, speculated Trump’s “sheer unconventionality” may have caused media outlets to underestimate his support.

This time, the President of the United States said, he would demand NYT honchos “get down on their knees and beg,” assuring his base the journalists “are truly the Enemy of the People.”

Trump then turned his Twitter attention to “MSNBC’s Morning Psycho (Joe), who helped get me elected in 2016 by having me on (free) all the time.” Morning Joe, Trump tweeted, “has nosedived, too Angry…Dumb and Sick. A really bad show with low ratings – and will only get worse.”

CNN, Trump added, “has been a proven and long term ratings and beyond disaster. In fact, it rewarded Chris Cuomo with a now unsuccessful prime time slot, despite his massive failure in the morning. Only on CNN!”

Trump tossed in a routine plug of Fox News Channel. “Sorry to say but @foxandfriends is by far the best of the morning political shows on television. It rightfully has BY FAR the highest ratings, not even close.”

Trump is scheduled to host White House News Photographers Association award recipients in the Oval Office later in the day.

Trump’s tweets:

Paul Krugman, of the Fake News New York Times, has lost all credibility, as has the Times itself, with his false and highly inaccurate writings on me. He is obsessed with hatred, just as others are obsessed with how stupid he is. He said Market would crash, Only Record Highs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

I wonder if the New York Times will apologize to me a second time, as they did after the 2016 Election. But this one will have to be a far bigger & better apology. On this one they will have to get down on their knees & beg for forgiveness-they are truly the Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

I will be going to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for a really big Rally on Saturday Evening. Big crowd expected, much to talk about. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

The Radical Left Democrats, together with their leaders in the Fake News Media, have gone totally insane! I guess that means that the Republican agenda is working. Stay tuned for more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

In the “old days” if you were President and you had a good economy, you were basically immune from criticism. Remember, “It’s the economy stupid.” Today I have, as President, perhaps the greatest economy in history…and to the Mainstream Media, it means NOTHING. But it will! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Sorry to say but @foxandfriends is by far the best of the morning political shows on television. It rightfully has BY FAR the highest ratings, not even close. Morning Psycho (Joe), who helped get me elected in 2016 by having me on (free) all the time, has nosedived, too Angry… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019