Donald Trump Attacks CNN, MSNBC’s “Morning Psycho Joe” As Approval Ratings Tie All-Time Low

President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning tossing more anti-CNN, MSNBC, and New York Times treats to his base, as his approval rating sank 5 points to tie his all-time low in wake of redacted Mueller report release.
Trump kicked things off trashing “Fake New York TImes” economic columnist Paul Krugman who, POTUS said, has lost all credibility and is “obsessed with hatred, just as others are obsessed with how stupid he is.”
Trump wondered if NYT would apologize to him, which he insisted, falsely it had done after the 2016 election. After Trump won the ’16 election, NYT’s publisher and exec editor, in a masterstroke of obviousness, speculated Trump’s “sheer unconventionality” may have caused media outlets to underestimate his support.
This time, the President of the United States said, he would demand NYT honchos “get down on their knees and beg,” assuring his base the journalists “are truly the Enemy of the People.”
Trump then turned his Twitter attention to “MSNBC’s Morning Psycho (Joe), who helped get me elected in 2016 by having me on (free) all the time.” Morning Joe, Trump tweeted, “has nosedived, too Angry…Dumb and Sick. A really bad show with low ratings – and will only get worse.”
CNN, Trump added, “has been a proven and long term ratings and beyond disaster. In fact, it rewarded Chris Cuomo with a now unsuccessful prime time slot, despite his massive failure in the morning. Only on CNN!”
Trump tossed in a routine plug of Fox News Channel. “Sorry to say but @foxandfriends is by far the best of the morning political shows on television. It rightfully has BY FAR the highest ratings, not even close.”
Trump is scheduled to host White House News Photographers Association award recipients in the Oval Office later in the day.
Trump’s tweets:
