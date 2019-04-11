Donald Glover Invites You To A Staycation At ‘Guava Island’

Get ready to escape to the paradise known as Guava Island. Amazon announced today that the New Regency Film Guava Island starring Donald Glover, Rihanna, Nonso Anozie, and Letitia Wright will launch globally at 12:01 am PT April 13 on Amazon. For those who don’t have Amazon — you’re in luck. The film will be available for free on the streaming platform for 18 hours until 6 pm. It will also stream on Twitch starting at 5 pm.

The film, directed by Glover’s frequent collaborator Hiro Murai (who is producer and director of Atlanta and multiple Childish Gambino music videos) is set to premiere at Coachella before Childish Gambino’s headling performance. The film will be available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide at Amazon.

“I’m really humbled having the opportunity to present something this timely and timeless. Between Rihanna and the people of Cuba, this is one of my favorite projects I’ve ever worked on,” said Glover.

“Guava Island is the end result of four incredible weeks spent in Cuba with some of the most inspiring creative talents I’ve ever met,” adds director Murai. “Designers, performers, musicians, and filmmakers came together from all over the world to create this crazy fever dream of a production.”

Guava Island, which is written by Stephen Glover and based on a story by Royalty, is an expansion of Glover’s idea of freedom. In creative and business terms. The film was produced by Fam Udeorji, Carmen Cuba, Donald Glover & New Regency, who also financed the project, with executive producers Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, and Ibra Ake. Amazon Studios acquired the exclusive distribution rights to the film for Amazon Prime Video in a competitive bidding situation while it was still in post-production.

Watch the first teaser of the film below.