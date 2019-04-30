Donal Logue Joins Anna Kendrick In Quibi Comedy ‘Dummy’ From Cody Heller & Wiip

Click to Skip Ad
Donal Logue
Andy Kropa//Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off his starring role in Gotham, Donal Logue has been tapped as the male lead opposite Anna Kendrick in Dummy, a comedy for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi from Deadbeat co-creator Cody Heller and independent studio wiip.

Created by Heller, Dummy is a buddy comedy that follows an aspiring writer (Kendrick) and her boyfriend’s (Logue) sex doll. It will be a serialized movie-length story told in chapters of under 10 minutes in length.

Kendrick, Heller and Tricia Brock executive produce. Brock also directs.

Donal most recently starred as Harvey Bullock in Warner Bros. TV-produced Gotham, which ran for five seasons on Fox. He’s also known for his work on Sons of Anarchy, Vikings, Copper and the cult series Terriers. Logue is repped by UTA, Kipperman Management and Shep Rosenman.

Quibi has been building an inaugural slate of programming featuring A-list talent in front and behind the camera, with projects from Sam Raimi, Antoine Fuqua, Jason Blum and Guillermo del Toro in the works. Naomi Watts had been rumored to star in the Blumhouse series.

The series portfolio of Wiip, led by Paul Lee and supported by CAA, includes Dickinson at Apple and Queen America at Facebook.

