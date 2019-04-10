Don Mischer Productions & Done+Dusted To Produce 2019 Primetime Emmys

Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted will co-produce the 71st Emmy Awards, the Television Academy said today. The trophy show is set for Sunday, September 22, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It’s Fox’s year to air the ceremony.

Related Story Emmys: 'American Horror Story', 'The Sinner' & 'American Vandal' Out Of Limited Series Category

“Television is in a period of unprecedented growth and has emerged as the world’s premier entertainment choice across a multitude of spectacular platforms,” said Frank Scherma, Chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “As a consequence, the Emmy telecast has tremendous significance and should reflect the innovation and inventiveness that television embodies. Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted are the resources to help fuel that transformation.”

Added Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment. “This marks the first Emmy Awards for Fox Entertainment as a new company, and we are taking a fresh direction by bringing together the two best, most inventive and most disruptive production companies to join forces on the show. Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted both brought incredible ideas to the table, and we are lucky enough to have the two teams collaborate on this television event.”