‘Dollface’: Shay Mitchell Joins Hulu Series In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Former Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell is set as a lead opposite Kat Dennings and Brenda Song in Dollface, Hulu’s 10-episode comedy series starring and executive produced by Dennings, in a recasting. Mitchell will play Stella Cole, Madison’s (Song) other best friend from college, free spirit, and charming hedonist. She replaces Lex Scott Davis, who was originally cast in the role.

Dollface hails from writer Jordan Weiss (Harley Quinn), ABC Signature Studios and producers Margot Robbie and Brett Hedblom from LuckyChap Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan from Clubhouse Pictures (I Tonya).

Written by Weiss, Dollface follows a young woman (Dennings) who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

Dollface is Mitchell’s first lead role in a comedy series. She is best known for her leading role as Emily Fields on all seven seasons of Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars. She most recently starred on the hit Netflix series You based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel from executive producers/writers Greg Berlanti & Sera Gamble. On the big screen, Mitchell led last fall’s Screen Gems’ thriller The Possession of Hannah Grace. She is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Robert Strent.