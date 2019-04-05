The first posthumous single from the late DJ Avicii will be released next week, with a full album following in June.

Avicii was close to finishing the album before died by suicide last April during a visit to Muscat, Oman. He was 28. The Swedish DJ’s co-writers continued to work on the material and will release a new single, “SOS,” on April 10, with the album, TIM, to follow June 6.

A statement attributed to “Avicii’s team” said his family decided to move forward with the works. “The family decided not to keep the music locked away — instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world.”

Grammy-nominated Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) had a U.S. pop hit with “Wake Me Up,” and was a strong concert attraction. He announced his retirement from the road in 2016, but said at the time that he would continue producing music.

Proceeds from the new album will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, which supports people and organizations working on mental illness treatments and suicide prevention.

