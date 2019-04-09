Richard E. Grant, coming off his Oscar-nominated turn in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Oscar winner Sally Field (Lincoln, Forrest Gump) and Eve Lindley (Mr. Robot) are set as leads opposite Jason Segel in Dispatches From Elsewhere, AMC’s hourlong anthology series created by and starring Segel. The 10-episode series is scheduled to begin production this summer in Philadelphia.

Dispatches From Elsewhere, which will feature elements across multiple platforms, is about a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined.

Grant will play the charismatic leader of a secret organization. Field will play a housewife who recently lost her husband of many years. Transgender actress Lindley will portray y a transgender woman who dropped out of grad school and now works as a docent at an art museum.

Segel executive produces with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch.

Grant received a best supporting actor Oscar nomination, along with BAFTA, Golden Globe. Independent Spirit and Gotham award noms for his portrayal of Jack opposite Melissa McCarthy in Fox Searchlight’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? His TV work includes Jekyll and Hyde, Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey, and he recently finished filming Disney and Lucas Films’ next installment of Star Wars: Episode IX, directed by JJ Abrams. Grant is repped by ARG and WME.

Field won two Best Actress Oscars for Norma Rae in 1979 and Places In The Heart in 1984. She also has won three Emmys, including a 2007 Lead Actress in a Drama trophy for ABC’s Brothers & Sisters. She recently starred in Michael Showalter’s Hello, My Name Is Doris. Later this month, she will star alongside Bill Pullman in the London production of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons at The Old Vic. Field is repped by UTA.

Lindley is known for her portrayals of Hot Carla on Mr. Robot and Pam in Katie Holmes’ directorial debut, All We Had. She can be seen this summer in Netflix’s reboot of Tales of the City. Other credits include WGN America’s Outsiders, HBO’s High Maintenance and the upcoming feature Otherhood. Lindley is repped by Station 3 Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.