‘Phineas & Ferb’ Movie, Confirmed Marvel Series Among New Disney+ Original Titles Revealed Today

Disney rolled out details of its Disney+ streaming service Thursday including that it plans to premiere 10 or more original movies and specials and more than 25 original series when the service launches November 12.

As part of the presentation, the company took the wraps of several new series for the first time from Disney+’s five core content verticals: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. They include three new Marvel titles revealed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, and a Phineas & Ferb movie.

The join previously announced original titles like the Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorean, the live-action film Lady and the Tramp and the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. All three will be available at launch, Disney said.

The new announcements were among the highlights at Disney’s anticipated Investor Day conference where the company pitched its shareholders its direct-to-consumer business strategy following its $71.3 billion acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox. Those plans feature a trifecta of streaming services under the Disney banner: Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

The new Disney+ titles announced for the first time today:

Marvel Studios

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Confirmed finally, the live-action series with Marvel movie regulars Anthony Mackie returning as Falcon and Sebastian Stan reprising his role as Winter Soldier. To launch in Year 1.

WandaVision

A live-action series with the MCU’s Elizabeth Olsen returning as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany reprising his role as The Vision. To launch in Year 2.

Marvel’s What If…?

The first animated series from Marvel Studios, taking inspiration from the comic books of the same name. Each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory. Year 1 launch.

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Documentary series showing the hard work and imagination that go into making one of the most anticipated Walt Disney Animation Studios features, Year 1.

Pixar Animation Studios

Two Toy Story-based projects:

Forky Asks a Question animated short series to be available at launch.



Lamp Life a short film. Available Year 1.

National Geographic

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Documentary series in which Goldblum pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas. The series, originally set up last June at the Nat Geo network, will now be available at launch.

Magic of the Animal Kingdom

Documentary series which takes viewers behind the scenes with the animal-care experts, veterinarians, and biologists at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium. Available Year 1.

Disney Television Animation

The Phineas and Ferb Movie

Animated film featuring many of the original voice cast (working title). Available in Year 1.