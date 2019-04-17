Disney Pledges $5M Toward Notre Dame Cathedral Reconstruction

The Walt Disney Company has pledged $5 million for aid in the reconstruction of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, the company announced today.

“Notre-Dame is a beacon of hope and beauty that has defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, “inspiring awe and reverence for its art and architecture and for its enduring place in human history.

“The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends and neighbors in the community, offering our heartfelt support as well as a $5 million donation for the restoration of this irreplaceable masterpiece.”

The cathedral, of course, was the setting for Disney’s 1996 animated adaptation of Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame. A live-action musical film adaptation is in the works with M. Butterfly playwright David Henry Hwang writing the script.

Earlier this week, a fire devastated the international historic landmark, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying on Monday evening that France will rebuild the heavily damaged cathedral.