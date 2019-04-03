Refresh for updates Disney’s’ CinemaCon session kicked off with compilation sizzle of Disney and Fox films including X-Men, Dark Phoenix, Bohemian Rhapsody, Zootopia, Avengers: Endgame.

There was one moment which was a wink at the audience: Wolverine asked in some X-Men footage, “What is this place?” which then cut to a shot of Black Panther, as if he was asking the King of Wakanda for the answer.

“I’ve put some sizzle reels together in my time, but that one blows my mind, I’m still just getting my mind around this,” said Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn

“We’ll be more than the sum of our parts, ” said Horn said about the Disney-Fox merger, “we’ll be the north star as Disney and Fox continues to move forward.”

“You’ll be seeing more of Deadpool in the years ahead” said Horn as Ryan Reynolds Twitter of the superhero in a school bus flashed on the screen.

Horn called out all the achievements of Disney and Fox, and Searchlight’s Oscar-winning streak. He paused when he came across the title of Guillermo del Toro’s best picture winner and wryly said “Shape of Water. What is that? I never understood that.” This was all before Horn launched a Searchlight sizzle reel showing their hits like The Favourite, Descendants, Black Swan, Three Billboards, etc., and a placard in the reel touting awards stats 139 Oscar nominations and 39 wins.

“Isn’t that great?” said Horn, “It moves me to see this. I don’t have a lot of spare time, but when people ask me what I do, I say ‘I watch movies’ and that makes me happy.” Horn then gave a shoutout to Searchlight brass Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula.

Disney’s President of Distribution and Franchise Management Cathleen Taff then took the stage and in touting studio stats, gave a shoutout to outgoing Fox domestic distribution boss Chris Aronson and Fox Int’l Boss Andrew Cripps for making the studio a success in its box office achievements. She then flashed all the film logos for the combined Disney/Fox 20 slate.

New Mutants was listed among the films being released, which was intriguing as that film has long been rumored to be going to Hulu. While there were a lot of Dark Phoenix posters and standees in the hallways of CinemaCon here at Caesar’s, there weren’t any for New Mutants which comes out on Aug. 2.

“No Star Wars footage just yet,” said Taff, however she served up an Avengers: Endgame scene with Black Widow, Thor, Bruce Banner, Captain American and Captain Marvel. Nebula tells them she knows where Thanos is. Word was heading into CinemaCon that Endgame would not be previewed to attendee, unlike last year when they sneaked Infinity War so we are left with this footage.

Of the lineup of films, Taff acknowledged there were a couple that “do share the same release date. We know some adjustments will need to be made, we will update you.”

Taff then threw the mic over to Emma Watts Vice Chairman of 20th Century Fox. “Some sort of Disney hazing that I’m following the Avengers.” Watts spoke about how the studios who used to be competitors are now colleagues.

“It’s my humble hope that legacies are made everyday,” said Watts praising Disney sources to take 20th into the future.

Dark Phoenix trailer played, natch, as it was just at WonderCon. “The bigger question Jean is who are you,” asks Jessica Chastain’s bleached hair baddie. Jean asks Magneto if he’s going to break her. He says, yes, but then she gets the best of him with a snap and having absolute control over him, popping his armor off and suspending him.

