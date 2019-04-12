Disney Announces Launch Date And Pricing For Disney+ Streaming Service

Disney said its high-stakes entry into the crowded streaming fray will cost $6.99 a month when it launches November 12 in the U.S.

An annual option will cost $69.99, or $5.83 a month.

Kevin Mayer, head of direct-to-consumer and international, called it “a very attractive value proposition” during the home stretch of Disney’s investor day.

Wall Street analysts had been expecting the price to fall somewhere between $6 and $8. There are strategic advantages to undercutting Netflix, which recently raised its subscription prices in the U.S. to $8.99 a month for basic service and $12.99 for high-definition streaming. Other platforms — notably skinny bundles like YouTube TV and DirecTV Now — recently introduce significant price hikes, while T-Mobile’s new TV offering is hitting the market at a not-exactly-bargain-priced $90 a month.

Internationally, Disney is seen as having an opportunity to rack up consumers quickly the lower the price point stays.

Pricing was conspicuously absent from Apple’s unveiling of its TV offering in Cupertino last month.

Streaming has been the core strategic motivation for Disney shelling out $71.3 billion to acquire most of 21st Century Fox, a major deal that followed a previous step toward an OTT future, the acquisition of BAMtech. By adding major Fox properties such as The Simpsons, X-Men, Avatar and brands like FX, National Geographic to its already healthy stable, Disney believes it can entice consumers to buy in.

Investors have been awaiting the investor day for weeks, with several analysts issuing upgrades of Disney stock over the past few days. Shares closed Thursday at $116.60, down a fraction but within sight of their 52-week high of $120.20.