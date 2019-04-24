Discovery Veteran Jane Latman Named President Of HGTV

Veteran Discovery executive Jane Latman has been named President of HGTV, effective immediately. She replaces Allison Page, who was recently named president of Discovery’s joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“Jane is a terrific creative executive with a proven ability to build strong formats, long-running hit series and superfan brands that nourish passionate audiences,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Communications. “With Jane’s promotion, we are pairing a talented leader with one of our top lifestyle brands and I look forward to seeing where she, Kathleen and team take HGTV next.”

In her new role, the former Investigation Discovery and Travel Channel executive will oversee programming, development, and overall strategy and operations for HGTV, the No. 1 network for upscale women for 12 consecutive years.

“Jane understands how to grab and hold viewers’ attention, as evidenced by her tremendous track record of success with Investigation Discovery and, most recently as General Manager of Travel Channel,” said Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer at Discovery, to whom Latman will report. “I am thrilled to have Jane and her expertise at the helm of HGTV, one of the most iconic, successful and well-loved brands in all of media.”

Under Latman, Travel Channel posted its best year ever in 2018 among adults 25-54, women 25-54, total viewers and households in primetime, with ratings up 15% among the A25-54 and W25-54 demos. The network also had its best year ever in 2018 in Total Day among A25-54, W25-54 and P2+, and moved up seven spots in Prime among A25-54 to break into the Top 25 cable channels.

Latman has served in tandem roles as GM of Travel Channel, and EVP Development and Research for Investigation Discovery and American Heroes Channel, and as GM of Destination America. She played a pivotal role in driving ID’s rise from the No. 50 network a decade ago to the No. 1 network for W25-54 in total day and No, 1 in cable in length of tune for seven years running.

“This is truly a dream job to lead the terrific team at a passion brand like HGTV,” added Latman. “I am delighted at the opportunity to work with some of the most creative and focused storytellers in the business and take HGTV to even greater heights.”

Latman will relocate from Silver Spring, MD to New York later this year.