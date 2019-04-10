Discovery Confirms Chip And Joanna Gaines Joint Venture To Launch In Mid-2020, With HGTV President Allison Page In Top Role

Discovery and Magnolia, the home and lifestyle brand led by Chip and Joanna Gaines, have confirmed long-gestating plans for a joint venture, with a planned launch date in summer 2020.

The initiative, whose name will soon be announced, includes a linear television network and TV Everywhere app. A subscription streaming service will be added later. In the official announcement, timed to Discovery’s upfront presentation this evening in New York, the companies said it will be “inspired by Magnolia and driven by the Gaines’ creative vision.”

The Gaineses will serve as Chief Creative Officers and current HGTV President Allison Page will be president of the new joint venture.

The linear network will occupy the real estate of the company’s DIY Network, which was acquired as part of Discovery’s $14.6 billion acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive. DIY is carried in about 52 million U.S. homes.

New programming concepts currently in development will center around topics including community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design. The network also will be home to the complete library of Fixer Upper, which premiered on HGTV in 2013 and was one of the highest-rated series on the network during its four-year run.

Financial terms for the joint venture were not disclosed.

“Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of Fixer Upper and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said. “They’ve got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses – they’ve built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people’s passions.”

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a joint statement. “We believe David Zaslav and the team at Discovery are the perfect partners for this ambitious joint venture, and we know Allison Page is the right person to lead this charge. We’re ready to get started and are expectant for all that’s ahead.”

In her new capacity, Page will be responsible for operations for the venture, managing teams based in Waco, Texas and Knoxville, Tennessee. Page will report to Zaslav in her new role and she will continue in her current capacity as president of HGTV until a replacement is named shortly.

“Allison is a singular talent, a fantastic leader with an eye for developing hosts, formats and creative teams,” Zaslav said. “She has been responsible for so much of the success across HGTV and Food Network in recent years and is the perfect choice to lead this important new venture.”

As president of HGTV, Page has led the network to continued popularity as a top-five cable network for women. She previously had general management and programming oversight for HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, and Great American Country, after initially joining Food Network in 2001.