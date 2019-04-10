Discovery And YouTube Ink Deal For Live TV And On-Demand Subscription Fare

Discovery and YouTube set a multi-year distribution deal extending Discovery programming into YouTube TV’s live TV and on-demand subscription service.

Related Story Discovery Unveils 2019-2020 Programming Slate: New Series From Discovery Channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, More

The Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and MotorTrend are all live on YouTube TV. OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, will launch by the end of 2019.

As investors have fretted about ratings declines and stress on the traditional TV bundle, Discovery CEO David Zaslav has recently been stressing to Wall Street the company’s presence on a range of skinny-bundle services. YouTube TV, which has cracked the 1 million subscriber barrier less than two years after launching, is the latest frontier.

The announcement was made during a fusillade of other announcements timed to the company’s upfront pitch to media buyers in New York.

In addition to live channels, YouTube TV subscribers will be able to access Discovery content through its Go platform, with access to the nine networks’ streaming apps and entire library of nearly 50,000 on-demand titles.

“We are proud to partner with YouTube to deliver our beloved networks, talent and programming to YouTube TV subscribers,” said Eric Phillips, President of Affiliate Distribution at Discovery. “This agreement highlights how much viewers love our brands and the high value that passion has in the marketplace, and underscores YouTube TV’s commitment to offering high-quality programming to subscribers.”

“We’re thrilled to add the Discovery channels to YouTube TV, which has been a key ask from our subscribers,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships for YouTube TV. “We launched YouTube TV to showcase the best of live TV through a simple and modern experience. Today’s announcement delivers on that promise as we continue to build a new way to experience your favorite TV shows.”