‘Gerald’s World’ Animated Comedy From Dillon Francis & Spencer Porter In Works At 20th Century Fox TV

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Fox TV is developing Gerald’s World, an animated comedy from DJ, producer and actor Dillon Francis and writer Spencer Porter (Family Guy, We Bare Bears), with McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision attached to produced.

Co-created by Francis and Porter, Gerald’s World is based on fan favorite character Gerald, Francis’ piñata best friend who is either the second coming of the Great Gatsby, Tyler Durden, or both. The character is featured on Dillon’s social media channels.

Francis and Spencer Porter executive produce. McG and Mary Viola produce via Wonderland Sound and Vision, along with Corey Marsh.

Francis is one of today’s most recognizable DJs and music producers, best known for pioneering the Moombahton genre and rising to fame alongside producer and DJ, Diplo. Francis has worked alongside DJ Snake, G-Eazy, Martin Garrix, Major Lazer, Calvin Harris, Zedd, and more. His performances have taken him to headline festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ultra, EDC, Hard Summer, and Electric Zoo. He continues to play festivals and shows around the world, including a recent sold-out North American tour and performing for record-breaking crowds in the UK, Brazil, Chile, France, Australia.

Porter’s writing credits include Fox’s Family Guy, on which he worked from 2005-2012, and Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears.

The deal was negotiated by Gersh. Porter is repped by attorney Lev Ginsburg. Francis is with Gersh, Jeff Hynick at JATWM&M, TMWRK Management and Underground.