‘Diego Maradona’: First Footage Released Of ‘Amy’ & ‘Senna’ Director Asif Kapadia’s Cannes-Bound Doc

Altitude has released the first footage from Cannes-bound documentary Diego Maradona by Amy and Senna director Asif Kapadia.

Constructed from more than 500 hours of rare footage, the documentary centers on the career of celebrated Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona during his time at Italian club Napoli in the 1980s.

The film will chart the iconic sporting story of how the genius soccer star arrived at the ailing Italian side Napoli and turned them into a force, winning their first ever national championship. The glory also came with a price, however, as Maradona became almost a prisoner in the city. His inner demons were never far away.

The film will play Out Of Competition and Maradona will attend the festival. Backers include Film4 and Lorton. Producers are James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin. The film will roll out in cinemas from this summer.