‘Desus & Mero’ Expands To Two Nights A Week For Summer Run On Showtime

We’ll be seeing more Desus & Mero come this summer. Showtime is expanding Desus & Mero, it’s first late-night talk show, to two nights a week for a special summer run.

Beginning Monday May 6, Desus & Mero will air two nights a week, on Monday and Thursday nights at 11 PM, until its August hiatus beginning Monday, August 5.

The show features longtime acquaintances Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, as well as giving their take on the day’s hot topics in front of a small live studio audience from New York City. Upcoming guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charlize Theron, Amy Poehler, Gabrielle Union, Seth Rogen, Spike Lee, Bill Hader, Regina Hall, among others.

Desus and Mero reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland. The duo continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast.

Desus & Mero is produced for Showtime by JAX Media. Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez executive produce.