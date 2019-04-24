Destiny’s Child Musical Being Developed By Beyoncé Dad Mathew Knowles

Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles says he is developing a musical about his daughter’s original group Destiny’s Child.

“I want to pull back the curtain,” Knowles said in a statement posted on his website. “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others.”

Titled Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical, the production is being developed for Broadway and London’s West End, according to Knowles, and will premiere next year in Houston as the launch of a tour.

Knowles and his daughter have not collaborated professionally since 2011, and the singer apparently has no involvement in her father’s stage plans. The musical, according to Mathew Knowles, will be told from his perspective.

According to the statement on his website, Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical “will bare an honest depiction of the achievements, obstacles, and evolution of the world’s most iconic girl group and the mastermind behind them.”

Knowles is collaborating on the project with writer and producer Je’Caryous Johnson, whose stage credits include Snoop Dogg bio-musical Redemption of a Dogg and Set It Off Live, a stage adaptation of the 1996 Warner Brothers film that starred Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Vivica A. Fox. Johnson said in the statement of the Destiny’s Child musical: “It’s fair, it’s real and it’s an absolute honor to know that Mr. Knowles trusts me to pen and produce such an iconic piece of American history.”

Destiny’s Child began in 1997, and Beyoncé stayed through various line-ups (the most successful of which included Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams) until the group disbanded in 2006. Mathew Knowles was the trio’s manager.