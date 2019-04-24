‘Designated Survivor’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On Netflix

The line of succession has held. Netflix today set a June 7 premiere date for Season 3 of Designated Survivor, the D.C. drama starring Kiefer Sutherland that the streaming service picked up in September after ABC had canceled it.

Take a look above at a two-minute recap of the first two seasons, which also stream exclusively on Netflix.

The political thriller stars Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, a low-level Cabinet member who suddenly is catapulted to the position of President of the United States without preparation after a devastating terrorist attack strikes during the State of the Union, killing all those ahead of him in the presidential succession line.

During the first two seasons on the eOne-produced series, Kirkman faced the daunting task of having to rebuild the government and stabilize the country. He has paid a heavy price for becoming president in such a volatile way: his wife (Natascha McElhone) accidentally was killed, and his son (Tanner Buchanan) has left Washington D.C. for college on the West Coast, leaving Kirkman and his 12-year-old daughter (Mckenna Grace) on their own living in the White House.

Related Story Netflix Wins As Academy Leaves Oscar Eligibility Rule Unchanged

Under new showrunner Neal Baer (Law & Order: SVU) for Season 3, President Kirkman faces a political reality: campaigning. What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? The season will explore today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and “fake news.” Democracy, as we know it, will hang in the balance.

The cast includes Kal Penn, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Maggie Q and Italia Ricci, with Anthony Edwards, Julie White, Elena Tovar and Ben Watson.

Designated Survivor is created by David Guggenheim, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Gordon, Sutherland, Baer, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah.