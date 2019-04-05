EXCLUSIVE: Apple’s Defending Jacob has rounded out its series regular cast as production gets underway in Boston, MA, we hear. Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale, 24) Pablo Schreiber (American Gods, First Man), Betty Gabriel (Get Out, Counterpart) and Sakina Jaffrey (Timeless, House of Cards) have been cast opposite Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell in the limited drama series based on William Landay’s bestselling novel, from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Created and written by Mark Bomback and directed by Morten Tyldum, the limited series is described as a a gripping, character-driven thriller based on Landay’s 2012 novel published by Random House. The book tells the story of a father, Andy Barber (Evans), dealing with the accusation that his son, Jacob (Martell), is a 14-year-old murderer.

Jones will play Joanna Klein, a top defense lawyer in the area. Schreiber will portray Neal Logiudice, another Assistant District Attorney and colleague of Andy Barber’s (Evans). Gabriel is Paula Duffy, a detective who works alongside Andy Barber. Jaffrey will play County District Attorney Lynn Canavan.

Bomback, who also will serve as showrunner, Evans and Tyldum executive produce with Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman for Anonymous Content.

Jones received an Emmy for her portrayal of Allison Taylor in 24, and she’s known for her work in The Handmaid’s Tale and Transparent, among other credits, and she recently completed a Broadway run opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the play Lifespan of a Fact. She is repped by WME.

Schreiber stars as Mad Sweeney on Starz’s American Gods and was recently seen in features First Man, Den of Thieves and Skyscraper. He’s repped by WME, Circle of Confusion and attorney Karl Austen.

Gabriel’s previous credits include Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Blumhouse’s Upgrade, Starz’s series Counterpart and HBO’s Westworld. She’ll next be seen in an episode of CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone and upcoming film Human Capital. Gabriel is repped by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment.

Jaffrey starred as Agent Denise Christopher in NBC’s Timeless. She’s also known for her previous role as White House Chief of Staff Linda Vasquez in Netflix’s House of Cards, and for her recurring role on The Mindy Project. She’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.