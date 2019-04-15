Deborah Norville To Return Monday To ‘Inside Edition’ Following Thyroid Cancer Surgery

Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville is set to return to the show Monday, after surgery to remove most of her thyroid following a cancer scare.

Doctors removed the right lobe and center part of Norville’s thyroid during the April 2 surgery at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Although the procedure was routine, it was not without risk.

“The area where the thyroid is located is also where the nerves that control your voice box are located,” Norville tells Inside Edition. “And let’s face it, I talk for a living, so it was very, very scary for me.”

Norville had her stitches removed on Friday. Her surgeon, Dr. William Kuhel, placed the stitches under her skin to minimize scarring. He says in a few months, the two-inch incision will be barely noticeable.

The first sign that something might be wrong came years ago, when an Inside Edition viewer reached out to say she’d seen a lump on Deborah’s neck.

Norville said she saw a doctor, who said it was nothing at that time, but she has continued to have the lump looked at since, and recently learned that nodules on her thyroid tested positive for cancer. Norville said earlier that neither chemo nor radiation would be necessary.

