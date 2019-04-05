Idris Elba, who had been in talks to take over Will Smith’s Deadshot role in Warner Bros’ Suicide Squad 2, instead will play a new character in the sequel to the DC movie. Deadline has confirmed that the character played by Smith will not be a part of the next pic, which James Gunn wrote and will direct.

Smith had bowed out of the sequel owing to scheduling conflicts. By not having Elba take over the role, it conceivably could pave the way for Smith to return in a future installment.

Suicide Squad 2 still is eyeing a September production start in Atlanta, and the studio has set an August 6, 2021, release date.

With Smith out, the only returning castmember so far seems to be Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Its unclear whether Viola Davis is back as Agent Amanda Waller despite reports earlier today she has signed on.

The original 2016 film written and directed by David Ayer grossed $746.8 million at the global box office.

Variety first had the Elba news today.