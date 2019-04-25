Fox Settles With Family Of ‘Deadpool 2’ Stunt Woman Killed In 2017 On-Set Accident

20th Century Fox has reportedly settled out of court with the family of Joi Harris, the motorcycle stunt woman who was killed in 2017 during the production of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver after an accident on the set riding a high-powered Ducati motorcycle.

The settlement, for an undisclosed amount, is to be made available to the family following the case’s path via New York probate court, which is where Harris lived.

The Hollywood Reporter had the news first Thursday, speaking with the Florida attorney Michael Buckley, who repped the family.

Harris was the first African-American female professional road racer. She was doing her first film as a stunt performer on Deadpool 2, Deadline reported at the time.

Witnesses said the crew was filming a stunt sequence when Harris lost control of her motorcycle and crashed through a plate-glass window at Shaw Tower on West Waterfront Road near Jack Poole Plaza. The stunt woman was playing the Domino character in the sequence in the Ryan Reynolds superhero sequel. Actress Zazie Beetz portrayed Domino in Deadpool 2, which was released in May 2018.

An eyewitness told Deadline at the time that on the last take, Harris’ bike seemed to accelerate when it was supposed to slow as she took the corner. Harris was not wearing a helmet when the accident occurred because the Domino character did not wear one in the scene.