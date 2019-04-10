A Note To Our Readers: Deadline Has New Look

Yep, you are in the right place; this is still Deadline, only redesigned. We are the same team of writers hustling to break big Hollywood stories. Also staying the same is Deadline’s beloved “news river” that allows readers to easily follow the stories of the day; gone though is the old Deadline Hollywood logo and that cranberry background.

We hope you will like the clean new look, appreciate the improved functionality, and check out the cool new features the revamp offers. (You can find more information about the newer features on both desktop and mobile here.)

Love it or hate it, we would like to hear what you think of the refresh. You can leave your feedback here.

In the meantime, we’re getting back to work.