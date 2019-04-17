Discovery Channel Promotes ‘Deadliest Catch’ Producer Joseph Boyle To SVP Production & Development

EXCLUSIVE: Deadliest Catch producer Joseph Boyle has hauled in a promotion at Discovery Channel. The Emmy winner has been upped to SVP Production and Development.

Related Story Chip And Joanna Gaines, Discovery CEO David Zaslav Kick Off Collaboration: 'We've Got A Little Bit Of A Bromance Going On'

Boyle joined Discovery in 2013 and most recently served as VP Production and Development. He has earned a combined six career Emmy noms — including two last year — for producing Deadliest Catch and Naked and Afraid. He took home the hardware for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program in 2015 as part of the Deadliest Catch team. He also spearheaded the spinoff Naked and Afraid XL and EP’d Cooper’s Treasure, among other Discovery credits.

“Joe has a passion for telling stories and an incredible creative vision,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer at Discovery & Factual, to whom Boyle will continue to report. “He has not only cultivated new programs for the network but has re-invigorated many of our longest-running hit series. I’m excited to have him continue to be a vital part of the senior team.”

Prior to joining Discovery, he was a showrunner overseeing productions for Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, History and Syfy.

Discovery last week unveiled in 2019-20 programming slate, which includes shows on Discovery Channel, TLC, OWN, HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Science Channel and Cooking Channel.