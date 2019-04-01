Netflix has released the first trailer for dark comedy Dead To Me, from writer Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls), Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Prods. and CBS TV Studios, and has slotted a premiere date of Friday, May 3. The internet network also released some first-look photos (see below) from the series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

Created by Feldman, Dead To Me centers on Jen (Applegate), a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder, and Judy (Cardellini) an optimistic free spirit who’s recently suffered her own tragic loss. When the two women meet at a support group, they become unlikely friends, despite their polar-opposite personalities. But as they bond over bottles of wine, Entenmann’s cookies, and a shared affinity for The Facts of Life, Judy desperately tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.

The show also stars James Marsden (Steve), Ed Asner (Abe) and Brandon Scott (Nick).

Feldman executive produces with Jessica Elbaum (Gloria Sanchez Productions.), Christie Smith and Applegate, and Adam McKay and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Productions.



