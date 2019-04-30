DCR Finance Corp Launches $100M Film Fund, With ‘The Last Full Measure’ First On Its List

EXCLUSIVE: DCR Finance Corp has launched a a $100 million film and media fund that will be used to finance small to midsize films across Europe and the U.S., with the goal to help filmmakers complete their movies and land distribution.

The first pic to receive funds will be Roadside Attractions’ The Last Full Measure, the upcoming Todd Robinson Vietnam War drama based on a true story and starring Sebastian Stan. DCR will invest in the P&A for the pic, which has an October 25 release date after Roadside acquired the film in Toronto.

The film is produced by Foresight Unlimited chairman Mark Damon, who will now join the DCR board along with producer Jordi Rediu. DCR Finance Corp, a New York- and Los Angeles-based media finance firm that specializes in equity investments and entertainment funding, was founded by venture capitalist Adi Cohen, who also a producer on Last Full Measure. Foresight handled international sales on the pic.

In addition to financing, the DCR fund aims to dedicate 20% of all money raised to selected film festivals and film schools. At launch, $5 million will be gifted to the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel International Film Lab.

“After a half-century of producing and distributing films, I felt it incumbent upon myself to dedicate time to guide and support the talents of aspiring filmmakers,” said Damon, whose long list of credits include Monster, Lone Survivor and The NeverEnding Story. “I am pleased and honored to have been offered such a worthwhile opportunity to manage a fund that aims to assist producers to realize their aspirations.”

DCR said placement will be managed by Razwana Akram and Simon Goldberg of London’s Simons Muirhead & Burton. Coutts of London will handle all finances.