Daytime Emmys Sets Mario Lopez & Sheryl Underwood As Hosts

Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood have been named hosts for the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which are set for May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Organizer the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled the news today when it also revealed that David Osmond will will host the Daytime Emmy Creative Arts ceremony May 3.

“I am thrilled to have one of the most entertaining combinations in daytime television hosting our grand gala at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium,” said David Michaels, SVP Daytime at NATAS. “With their combined wit and charm, plus America’s favorite arbiter, Judge Judy, receiving this year’s lifetime achievement award as well as the best of Daytime nominated in all genres and a stellar list of presenters yet to be announced, it promises to be a memorable night for the daytime community.”

In addition to the hosts, Carolyn Hennessy will return as host of the Daytime Emmys’ livestream from the red carpet and backstage post-show interviews with the winners May 5.

The Daytime Emmy noms were announced March 20, with Days of Our Lives leading all programs with 27 noms. CBS leads all networks with 61 nominations. Amazon Prime Video tied Netflix for second this year with 49 noms apiece, followed by NBC (38), ABC (35) and PBS (31).