EXCLUSIVE: TV/film writer and author David Matthews has signed a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the pact, Matthews will develop new series projects under his production company Turned Out Inc. He also will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Sony TV’s horror event series Them, whose first installment is titled Them: Covenant. The project, from creator/executive producer Lil Marvin and exec producer Lena Waithe, has a two-season pickup at Amazon.

Matthews is coming off a stint as co-executive producer on Showtime’s upcoming series Your Honor. Separate from the Sony TV deal, he is developing a limited series at FX based on Manning Marable’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention, with Critical Content and Get Lifted.

On the feature side, Matthews is adapting the book Assata Shakur: A 20th Century Escaped Slave, for Outlier Society Productions and Macro. He previously developed a comedy series at Hulu based on his memoir Ace Of Spades, about his coming coming of age as the son of a Jewish mother and Black father in Baltimore. He also wrote the books Kicking Ass and Saving Souls, which follows the adventurous life of Stefan Templeton.

Matthews’ series credits include Boardwalk Empire and Vinyl for HBO, Narcos for Netflix and Tyrant for FX.· He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and attorney Victoria Cook.