‘Veep’ Showrunner David Mandel Inks Overall Deal With HBO

As Veep is coming to an end, the Emmy-winning series’ executive producer/showrunner David Mandel is staying in business with HBO.

Mandel has signed a three-year exclusive TV overall deal with the premium cable network to develop and produce series projects.

Seinfeld alum Mandel accomplished a rare feat on Veep. He was given the challenging task to succeed creator Armando Iannucci as showrunner after Season 4, which earned the Washington DC satire starring Julia Louis Dreyfus its first best comedy series Emmy Award. The show did not skip a beat under Mandel, winning the best comedy series Emmy for each for the seasons with him at the helm so far, Seasons 5 and 6. Veep’s seventh and final season is currently airing.

Before his stint on Veep, which also has landed Mandel two writing Emmy nominations, hel wrote for Saturday Night Live (92-95); Seinfeld, where he penned the “The Bizarro Jerry” (aka “Man-Hands”) and “The Betrayal” (the “backwards” episode with Peter Mehlman); Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as an episode of The Simpsons (“Treehouse of Horror XXIII” with Brian Kelley).

On the feature side, Mandel co-wrote Eurotrip, The Dictator and the 2013 The Cat in the Hat. His directing credits include Veep (Emmy nominated for “Kissing Your Sister” and “Groundbreaking”), Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Comedians. Mandel is repped by Hansen Jacobson Teller.