Stranger Things star David Harbour is making his way into the MCU, joining Scarlett Johansson and previously announced Florence Pugh in the forthcoming Black Widow standalone from Disney and Marvel Studios. Cate Shortland is directing the pic which is slated to begin filming in June.

We also hear Rachel Weisz is a person of interest for a role in the film but currently there are no negotiations taking place as no official offer has been made.

Not much is known about the film’s plot (or who Harbour will be playing). The obvious is that the film will focus on Johansson’s Russian spy-turned-Avenger Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) who was first introduced in Iron Man 2 in 2010.

It’s the second female-fronted MCU pic after Captain Marvel which is currently flying high with a global box office tally of $1,002.6M.

Harbour is fronting another comic book based film, taking on the title role in Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot, which hits theaters in April. After that, Harbour can be seen reprising his role of Jim Hopper in the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, available to stream July 4.

