‘Can’t Hurt Me’ Author & Ex-Navy SEAL David Goggins Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed David Goggins, the retired NAVY Seal and author of Can’t Hurt Me, his self-published book that details his transformation from a depressed, overweight young man with no future into a U.S. Armed Forces icon and one of the world’s top endurance athletes.

He will be repped by a team of agents supporting his interests in film, among other areas, we’re told.

Goggins’ tale is ripe for a Hollywood treatment with his part-memoir/part-self-help book published in December about how an obese kid from Indiana survived an abusive childhood to became the only man in history to complete elite training as a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger and Air Force Tactical Air Controller (hint: a lot of grueling training). He since has set records in several ultra-endurance events — Outside magazine named him “The Fittest (Real) Man in America.”

The book meanwhile has sold 900,000 copies in four months and remains one of the year’s top bestsellers on Amazon. It has made Goggins an even more sought-after public speaker, and he also continues to raise money for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which provides a post-secondary education to the surviving children of fallen special ops service members.