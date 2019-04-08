EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter Dave Kajganich will continue his foray into horror with the forthcoming adaptation of the Camille DeAngelis novel Bones & All. Producer and Literary Agent Theresa Park made the announcement today that the Suspiria screenwriter will pen the script which will be directed by Antonio Campos (The Sinner, Christine). Kajganich and Campos will also produce alongside Park.

The film based on DeAngelis’s award-winning novel is a coming-of-age character study of a young woman managing a terrifying crisis of identity. The story follows 16-year-old Maren Yearly on a cross-country as she searches through dark, unseen corners of America to find a father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has killed a series of friends and acquaintances and why she will kill again.

“We’ve all become used to the status quo of jump-scare horror, but this is a story with something so disquieting, tense, and human at its center, it will give us the chance to engage the genre aggressively from the side of character,” said Kajganich. “Camille’s book is a knockout, unlike anything we’ve read, and making this adaptation with Theresa and Antonio–two friends whose integrity and daring I love so much–means we will really be swinging for the fences.”

