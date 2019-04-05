EXCLUSIVE: As Dave Bautista prepares to battle HHH this Sunday in WrestleMania 35, he has just closed a Netflix deal to star in Army of the Dead, the $70 million-budget zombie heist film that Zack Snyder will direct.

Scripted by Shay Hatten and Snyder, the adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder are producing, and Ori Marmur and Andrew Norman are overseeing it for Netflix.

It has been a busy moment for Bautista. He’ll next be seen reprising his Drax role in Avengers: Endgame, which Disney and Marvel release April 26; he also stars in Stuber, the Fox/Disney film that has a lot of heat and a July 12 release date, and the STX pic My Spy, which isn’t yet dated but whose trailer debuted at CinemaCon. Bautista produces that film with his manager Jonathan Meisner. He also is shooting Dune, reconnecting with his Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villenueve, and also has a third Guardians of the Galaxy, with James Gunn back at the helm.

