Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco Join ‘In The Heights’ Film

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco are the latest In The Heights castings announced via Twitter by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The trio join the Jon M. Chu-directed Warner Bros film adaptation of Miranda’s musical a day after the announcement of Jimmy Smits’ casting.

According to Miranda, Rubin-Vega will play Daniela, Beatriz will play Carla and Polanco has been cast as Cuca.

Rubin-Vega is best known for creating the role of Mimi in the original Rent, while Beatriz plays Detective Rosa Diaz in the NBC comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Polanco is best known for portraying Dayanara “Daya” Diaz on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

“The hydrants are open,” Miranda noted in the tweet. “Cool breezes blow. See you uptown. #InTheHeightsMovie”

Yesterday, Miranda announced that Smits, Olga Merediz and Gregory Diaz had boarded the movie. Previously announced were Corey Hawkins (Benny), Anthony Ramos (Usnavi), Leslie Grace (Nina), and Melissa Barrera (Vanessa).

Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs, Scott Sanders, and Miranda are producing. Marc Klein is penning the script, with the musical book by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

 

